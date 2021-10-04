After a bye week, El Campo made a jump in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings.
The Ricebirds jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 in the Class 4A, Division I poll. El Campo defeated Boerne-Champion 55-10 in Week 5.
The rest of the area’s ranked teams held steadily in the rankings.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (4-1) held at No. 9 following a bye week.
Hallettsville (4-1), Industrial (5-1, 2-0) and Yoakum (4-1) kept their spots at third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in Class 3A, Division I.
The Brahmas and Bulldogs had a bye. The Cobras knocked off District 15-3A, Division I foe Aransas Pass.
Refugio (6-0) and Shiner (6-0) stayed put at No. 1 and 2 in Class 2A, Division I following wins over Ganado and Wall, respectively.
Falls City (4-1) remained at No. 7 in Class 2A, Division II following a forfeit win over Pettus.
