EL CAMPO — El Campo has put together a five-game winning streak, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
The Ricebirds’ 10-2 win over Wharton on Tuesday night at Legends Field kept them in contention for the District 25-3A title and added more momentum for the postseason.
“We’re just playing as a team,” said senior Bryce Rasmussen. “Once the ‘Birds get hot, we never cool down. I think our mentality has changed. We’re playing for the team more, and stuff is working out for us.”
El Campo improved to 18-6 overall and 8-3 in district, one game behind Needville and Sealy in the loss column.
“All I can say is the middle part of district, we were finding ways to lose games, and now we’re finding ways to win games,” said El Campo head coach Jacob Clay. “I think every team has to learn that. Some guys are coming around that we need.”
The Ricebirds spotted Wharton (3-11, 2-8) two runs in the first inning on RBI singles by Samuel Mendez and Ryan Cruz.
But El Campo pitchers Kyle Barosh, Lane Schulz, Rasmussen and Chase Starling held the Tigers hitless the rest of the game.
“Very few,” Clay said when asked if he’s ever coached a team with as much pitching depth. “The ones I’ve been around were pretty dang good. We’ve got a lot of guys.”
El Campo took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and put up crooked numbers in the second and fifth innings.
“We were focused,” said Barosh, who had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. “We knew what we came here to do and what we had to do. We just played our game how we were supposed to.”
Rasmussen and Dean Poenitzsch each doubled and had two hits, and the Ricebirds were successful on all eight of their stolen-base attempts.
“We just need to keep practicing hard every day,” Barosh said. “We still need to build team chemistry and get to know each other better before the playoffs.”
The only downside for El Campo was nine of its 18 outs came on strikeouts.
“We did strike out too much, and I knew it when it was happening,” Clay said. “I can be a mood killer sometimes, and I didn’t want to do that tonight.”
District 25-4A
El Campo 10, Wharton 2
Wharton 200 000 0 — 2 3 3
El Campo 330 130 x — 10 8 2
W: Lane Schulz. L: Ryan Mendieta. Highlights: (W) Samuel Mendez 1-for-3, RBI, SB; Ryan Cruz 1-for-2, RBI. (EC) Dean Poenitzsch 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kyle Baros 2-for-2, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bryce Rasmussen 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB; Oliver Miles 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB; James Dorotik 1-for-3, 2B. Records: Wharton 3-11, 2-8; El Campo 18-6, 8-3.