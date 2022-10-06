EL CAMPO — El Campo scored a total of 95 points in its last two games to raise its season average to over 32 points per game.

But the Ricebirds continue to view their offense as a work in progress.

“I think we’ve kind of got a groove with our bye week coming last week, we kind of fixed some things,” said El Campo head coach Chad Worrell. “I thought our offense played really well against Navasota. Since the Cuero game, I think we’ve gotten better and better. We’ve cut down on mistakes and hopefully, we do what we do.”

The Ricebirds (3-2, 1-0) have continued to rely on a rushing attack that has produced 1,224 yards and an average of 7.1 yards per play.

But El Campo expects to be tested when it takes on Bay City (4-2, 1-1) in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday at Ricebird Stadium.

The District 12-4A, Division I foes are meeting for the 119th time and 103rd consecutive year.

“It’s awesome,” said El Campo senior tight end Sloan Hubert, who is playing against Bay City for the third time on the varsity level. “The action is everywhere. The crowd is all hyped up. Cameras are everywhere. It’s fun.”

Hubert expected El Campo to experience growing pains with the graduation of some key linemen.

“We don’t have Kerry North and Juan Leal,” Hubert said. “We have players who can fill that, but they’re not them so we definitely had to change things to make things work. We have to double team some people. We have to change the blocking assignments on some plays.”

El Campo has leaned heavily on running back Rueben Owens, a Louisville commit, who has rushed for 866 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games.

“I think things are finally clicking,” Owens said.” We started off a little slow, but we’re getting to where it’s all coming together. I know what I can do, and what I’m not able to do.”

El Campo will be facing a Bay City defense that is allowing just over 11 points per game.

“They have some players who have developed over the years and have gotten a lot better,” Hubert said. “They were young last year so this year they have a little more experience that makes them better.”

El Campo leads the series 65-44-9 and has won 15 of the last 16 meetings, including last year’s 45-12 victory.

But Worrell expects a much stiffer challenge from the Blackcats this season.

“This year, with some of the success Coach (Robert) Jones has had at Bay City, they’re doing a heck of a job,” Worrell said. “They’re playing so much harder than they played last year. It’s become a relevant rivalry again.”