EL CAMPO — Joel Garcia scored a pair of goals to help El Campo beat Sweeny 3-1 on Saturday.
The win moved the Ricebirds into third place and one win away from clinching a playoff spot.
Raymond Moreno also scored for the Ricebirds.
Picking up assists were Alexis Salazar and Nicholas Montes.
El Campo travels to Stafford on Monday.
