El Campo made a big jump in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A state softball poll.
The Ladybirds moved from No. 22 to No. 11 in this week's poll, which was released Monday.
Weimar stayed at No. 4 in the Class 2A poll, and Refugio moved to No. 23 from No. 24.
Hallettsville fell from No. 15 to No. 25 in the Class 3A poll.
