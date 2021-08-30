Following its 56-34 win over Gonzales in Week 1, El Campo moved up to No. 3 in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 4A, Division I high school football rankings.
The Ricebirds were ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll and will play Fulshear on Friday.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero moved up to No. 10 following its 62-7 win over La Vernia.
In Class 3A, Division I, Industrial remained at No. 6 with its 50-32 win over Ganado. Yoakum moved up to No. 10 following its 53-6 win over Palacios.
Refugio and Shiner remained No. 1 and 2 in Class 2A, Division I after wins over Bruni and Hallettsville respectively
Falls City remained at No. 6 in Class 2A, Division II. The Beavers beat Falls City 27-12 in Week 1.
Class 6A
No. 1, Austin Westlake (1-0)
No. 2, Katy (1-0)
No. 3, Southlake Carroll (1-0)
No. 4, Galena Park North Shore (1-0)
No. 5, Humble Atascocita (1-0)
No. 6, Euless Trinity (1-0)
No. 7, Lake Travis (1-0)
No. 8, Allen (1-0)
No. 9, Duncanville (0-1)
No. 10, Rockwall-Heath (1-0)
Class 5A, Division I
No. 1, Denton Ryan (1-0)
No. 2, College Station (1-0)
No. 3, Manvel (0-1)
No. 4, Highland Park (0-1)
No. 5, Colleyville Heritage (1-0)
No. 6, Frisco Lone Star (1-0)
No. 7, Longview (0-1)
No. 8, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (1-0)
No. 9, Amarillo Tascosa (1-0)
No. 10, Cedar Park (0-1)
Class 5A, Division II
No. 1, Aledo (1-0)
No. 2, Fort Bend Marshall (1-0)
No. 3, Lovejoy (1-0)
No. 4, Huntsville (0-0)
No. 5, Lubbock-Cooper (1-0)
No. 6, Ennis (1-0)
No. 7, Leander Rouse (1-0)
No. 8, College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0)
No. 9, Mansfield Timberview (0-1)
No. 10, Liberty Hill (0-1)
Class 4A, Division I
No. 1, Argyle (1-0)
No. 2, Calallen (1-0)
No. 3, El Campo (1-0)
No. 4, Waco La Vega (1-0)
No. 5, Austin LBJ (1-0)
No. 6, Paris (1-0)
No. 7, Kilgore (1-0)
No. 8, Midlothian Heritage (1-0)
No. 9, Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0)
No. 10, Corpus Christi Miller (1-0)
Class 4A, Division II
No. 1, Carthage (1-0)
No. 2, Gilmer (1-0)
No. 3, Wimberley (1-0)
No. 4, Texarkana (1-0)
No. 5, Celina (1-0)
No. 6, West Orange-Stark (0-1)
No. 7, China Spring (1-0)
No. 8, Bellville (1-0)
No. 9, Sinton (1-0)
No. 10, Cuero (1-0)
Class 3A, Division I
No. 1, Tuscola Jim Ned (1-0)
No. 2, Brock (1-0)
No. 3, Tatum (1-0)
No. 4, Grandview (1-0)
No. 5, Gladewater (0-1)
No. 6, Industrial (1-0)
No. 7, Malakoff (0-1)
No. 8, Pilot Point (1-0)
No. 9, Lorena (0-1)
No. 10, Yoakum (1-0)
Class 3A, Division II
No. 1, Franklin (1-0)
No. 2, Gunter (1-0)
No. 3, Canadian (1-0)
No. 4, Waskom (1-0)
No. 5, Newton (1-0)
No. 6, Childress (1-0)
No. 7, Holliday (1-0)
No. 8, West Rusk (1-0)
No. 9, Abernathy (1-0)
No. 10, Poth
Class 2A, Division I
No. 1, Refugio (1-0)
No. 2, Shiner (1-0)
No. 3, Timpson (1-0)
No. 4, Crawford (1-0)
No. 5, Cisco (1-0)
No. 6, Mason (1-0)
No. 7, New Deal (1-0)
No. 8, Hawley (1-0)
No. 9, Lindsay (1-0)
No. 10, Beckville (1-0)
Class 2A, Division II
No. 1, Mart (1-0)
No. 2, Windthorst (1-0)
No. 3, Wellington (0-1)
No. 4, Muenster (1-0)
No. 5, Albany (0-0)
No. 6, Falls City (1-0)
No. 7, Tenaha (1-0)
No. 8, Stratford (1-0)
No. 9, Vega (1-0)
No. 10, Eldorado (1-0)
Class 1A, Division I
No. 1, Sterling City (1-0)
No. 2, May (1-0)
No. 3, Franklin (1-0)
No. 4, Borden County (0-1)
No. 5, Westbrook (0-1)
No. 6, Jonesboro (1-0)
No. 7, Blum (1-0)
No. 8, Leakey (0-0)
No. 9, Abbott (1-0)
No. 10, Springlake-Earth (1-0)
Class 1A, Division I
No. 1, Motley County (1-0)
No. 2, Strawn (1-0)
No. 3, Richland Springs (0-1)
No. 4, Calvert (0-0)
No. 5, Balmorhea (0-1)
No. 6, Follett (1-0)
No. 7, Groom (0-1)
No. 8, Klondike (1-0)
No. 9, Jayton (1-0)
No. 10, Anton (1-0)
