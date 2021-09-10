EL CAMPO — Rueben Owens was a bit too much to handle for Calhoun on Friday night as Owens accounted for six El Campo touchdowns.
El Campo (2-1) outscored Calhoun (2-1) 35-14 in the second half to secure a 49-35 win in the non-district matchup at Ricebird Stadium.
“We started slow in the first half," Owens said. "The line did a great job blocking. We came out with much more energy in the second half."
Calhoun’s defense accounted for the first score of the game with Zach Ramirez's 40-yard fumble return touchdown late in the first quarter.
The Sandcrabs then recovered an onside kick, setting up an 11-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Aaron Martinez, giving Calhoun a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Starting quarterback Jacob Laughlin left the game with an apparent leg injury early in the first quarter.
Owens and Johntre Davis then scored back-to-back rushing touchdowns to tie the game at 14.
Calhoun, not known for its passing attack, surprised the Ricebirds' defense when Martinez threw a 54-yard strike to Esteban Cruz deep into El Campo territory.
Martinez followed with a 2-yard touchdown run, putting Calhoun ahead 21-14 at halftime.
“I’m proud of our kids tonight," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "Our starting quarterback goes down in the third series and we were short handed tonight. We were up against a good team tonight and our kids fought until the very end."
El Campo’s running game took over in the second half, beginning with a 15-yard touchdown run by Owens.
Cruz responded for the Sandcrabs with a 51-yard touchdown run.
However, Owens and the Ricebirds' rushing attack overwhelmed Calhoun in the end. Owens tacked on touchdown runs of 43, 36 and 98-yards, while also throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to guide the Ricebirds to victory.
“We were able to get out there and make plays in the fourth quarter when we had to. The line did a great job and Owens made a few special plays. He and Johntre Davis can both score at any time,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “Defensively we’re so close. We had a couple breakdowns. Calhoun is a good football team. If you make a mistake they are going to take advantage of it. It was a good win tonight.”
