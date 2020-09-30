EL CAMPO – Nathan Willis not only plays receiver and defensive back for El Campo, he’ll occasionally return kicks.
Willis was used a returner against Houston St. Thomas and made the most of the opportunity.
“They had me deep because of some injuries throughout the game,” Willis said. “I had gotten the ball a few times. I had figured out what I was going to do since the previous two I didn’t break free. I got a few blocks and I was gone.”
Willis’ 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was one of two kickoff returns for a touchdown for the Ricebirds’ in their 48-37 win over the Eagles, the top-ranked team in TAPPS Division I.
Rueben Owens also had an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter as El Campo, ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A, Division I state poll, improved to 3-1 on the season.
“There’s still a lot to improve on but we’re getting better and better each game,” Willis said. “We’re coming together each week. We’re getting chemistry and we’re working through it.”
The Ricebirds also scored on a pair of touchdown runs by Owens and Johntre Davis, and a touchdown pass from Cullen Braden to Owens.
Owens rushed for 126 yards, and had 61 receiving yards to go along with 108 return yards. Davis rushed for 198 yards.
“Our run game is strong,” Braden said. “When those linemen get their blocks down and our running backs hit the holes, it’s very hard to stop. We can also spread and throw it to Rueben and Charles (Shorter) and with Johntre back there, we can hand it off to him.”
El Campo coach Wayne Condra is pleased with the progress the Ricebirds have made, especially after their loss to No. 5 Calhoun.
“I think we learned a lot about ourselves in that game,” Condra said. “We knew that we were young on the offensive and defensive lines and just seeing the progress that those guys have made is tremendous.”
Condra expected a challenge from St. Thomas and he was most proud of the drive El Campo put together in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“Our kids responded well,” he said. “We got that ball in the fourth quarter and we were able to hold on to it for 8 or 9 minutes and punch it in and take that lead and hold on right there at the end.”
The Ricebirds have an off week before beginning District 12-4A play next week against Stafford.
“We want to stay healthy and get some things done,” Condra said. “We’re going kind of break it down as the week goes on. We’re working on techniques and the little things to get better.”
“We’ve been conditioning, lifting weights, getting our plays down and looking at ourselves,” Braden added. “We’ll look at Stafford next week.”
