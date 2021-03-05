Friday was El Campo's lone day at the VISD Softball Tournament, but the Ladybirds made the most of their time.
After opening with a 5-0 six inning shutout against Flour Bluff, El Campo powered past Corpus Christi Moody as the Ladybirds ticked off 17 hits and struck out four.
El Campo took advantage of nine Moody errors and closed out its tournament stint with a 15-2 five inning victory.
"I think the first game we played had a lot of effect on the second game," said El Campo head coach Roxanne Cavazos. "We didn't make enough adjustments during that first game, so going into the second we had a little talk beforehand. We're really gonna focus on quality at bats, making adjustments with pitching and pitching speeds and I think the girls did that."
El Campo scored in every inning and opened the game with consecutive three-run innings. Errors by Moody allowed the Ladybirds to get runners on and the middle of the lineup kept driving them in.
Kate Bubela led the offense going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and scoring three runs. Morgan Russell and Madi Matlock recorded three RBIs each and all nine hitters scored at least one run.
In the sixth inning, Bubela, Russell and Madi Matlock combined for three straight two-out hits that drove in five runs and put the Ladybirds ahead by double digits.
"You've just got to stay pumped in the dugout," Bubela said. "That's where it all boils down to. We get excited for everybody that gets hits, no matter what, and the next person up always picks up the person if they do bad."
Mac Matlock started on the mound for El Campo and three 24 pitches in two innings without allowing a hit, striking out three and walking none.
As leadoff hitter she went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs.
"These tournaments are good practice to prepare us for district," Mac Matlock said. "We just compete as a team and try to score runs as much as we can. Hit the ball, play defense, all that good stuff."
Carleene Rawlings replaced Mac Matlock in the third inning and pitched the final three, throwing 32 pitches and striking out one.
Moody did not record a hit until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lady Trojans hit two balls off Rawlings. Jenna Acuna ended the shutout with a two-out 2 RBI double, but El Campo still came away with a comfortable 13-run victory.
"We only had two games and with COVID you never know if one game's going to get cut short," Bubela said. "These could be our last two games, so you always got to go down and have fun."
El Campo opens District 24-4A play at Bellvile on Tuesday, March 16.
"Looking forward to district as always," Cavazos said. "It's going to be one of the competitive districts and we've just got to stay focused and do what we've got to do and win."
VISD Softball Tournament
El Campo 15, Corpus Christi Moody 2 (5 innings)
El Campo: 332 61: 15 17 2
Moody: 000 02: 2 2 9
W: Mac Matlock; L: Kaelynn Benavides; Highlights: (EC) Mac Matlock 3-for-5, RBI, 3 runs; Morgan Russell 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Kate Bubela 3-for-5, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Madi Matlock 2-for-5, 3 RBI; Ashley Fisher 2-for-4, RBI, run; Allyson Rioux 1-for-4, run; Anna Rod 2-for-4, 2 runs; Carleene Rawlings 2-for-4, run; Heather Farrar 0-for-3, RBI, run, walk; (M) Amaya Nunez 1-for-2, run; Sianna Miller 0-for-2, run; Jenna Acuna 1-for-2, 2 RBI
Records: El Campo 7-2; CC Moody 3-8
