EL CAMPO — Dean Poenitzsch is a freshman, but he isn’t afraid of crucial situations.
Poenitzsch didn’t panic when he came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and one out.
“It’s bases loaded, I’m trying to get it in the air trying to get the run home some way,” Poenitzsch said. “Basically, I’m thinking fastball the whole time. I’m loading up waiting for the fastball. He gave me one and I put it in the outfield.”
Poenitzsch’s single brought home Kaden Alcalais and gave El Campo a 6-5 District 24-4A win over Bellville on Thursday night at Legends Field.
El Campo coach Trent Popp had no hesitation in letting Poenitzsch swing the bat.
“He’s one of the best freshman hitters in high school I’ve ever seen,” Popp said. “I was letting him swing away. I was like, ‘the infield is in and there are a lot of holes and he’s going to drive in the run.’ I have all the faith in the world in that kid.”
Poenitzch’s single helped the Ricebirds improve to 15-4-1 and move into a first-place tie in district with a 3-1 record.
El Campo had to overcome the loss of starting pitcher Brock Rod and a 5-0 deficit to pull out the win.
Rod hurt his arm in the Brahmas’ four-run fourth inning before Seth Hallinger came on in relief.
Hallinger limited the damage and held Bellville (14-7-1, 3-1) without a hit in the final three innings.
“I came here ready to relieve,” Hallinger said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen that early. I came in to do what I could. We played through it and fought hard.”
El Campo scored three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to pull within a run.
Alcalais drew a one-out walk in the seventh, Tyler Baklik was hit by a pitch and Bryce Rasmussen walked in a 10-pitch at-bat to load the bases.
That brought up Poenitzch, who lifted a 1-0 pitch into right field for the Ricebirds’ fourth hit.
“We fought back hard against a good team,” Poenitzch said. “We had energy through the whole game and it took us through the whole game. Energy won us that ballgame right there.”
District 24-4A
El Campo 6, Bellville 5
Bellville 010 400 0 – 5 6 5
El Campo 000 311 1 – 6 4 3
One out when winning run scored.
W: Seth Hallinger. L: Brandt Onkaski. Highlights: (B) Onkaski 2-for-5, 2B, R; Kennon Meisner 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI. (EC) Hallinger 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1-for-4; Dean Poenitzsch 1-for-3, RBI; Tyler Baklik 1-for-2, RBI. Records: Bellville 14-7-1, 3-1; El Campo 15-4-1, 3-1.
