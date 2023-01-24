EL CAMPO — El Campo last won a district championship in basketball in 1997.
As far as El Campo coach Kevin Lewis is aware, no El Campo team has ever gone undefeated in district play.
“I told the guys we can do something special this year,” Lewis said. “We can go down in the record books, and you can leave your legacy here. That’s our goal. These guys have stepped up, and they’re trying to reach that goal.”
The Ricebirds took another step toward their goal with a 64-53 win over Bellville on Tuesday night at the El Campo gym.
El Campo improved to 17-9 on the season and 7-0 in district.
“It’s really special,” said junior Oliver Miles. “We’re just taking it game by game and as the days go by thinking about the next game and getting ready for the next opponent. That’s the big thing.”
Miles scored 18 points, and La’Darian Lewis had 19, as the Ricebirds took command by outsourcing the Brahmas (16-10, 2-5) 25-11 in the second quarter.
“It was just staying patient and finding the open spots,” Miles said. “We were letting plays develop and going from there.”
“Once we’re able to set up our press and get some rotations going and some traps going, we get easy baskets,” Lewis added. “We got a lot of easy baskets in the second quarter and had some fast breaks and some corner 3s.”
El Campo also got contributions from other players, including Keshunn Smith, who made a trio of 3-pointers.
“This is probably the deepest team I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Lewis said. “Keshunn played great tonight. He’s been on fire the last couple of games. Isaiah (Batiste) stepped in. Cruz (Gonzales) had some timely buckets. Trevon (Jackson) taking charges left and right. Jabary (Foley) with his energy. I’m so impressed with how our bench has been playing”
El Campo could face its stiffest test Friday when it travels to Navasota.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Lewis said. “I told them tonight let’s play like we’re 0-6 instead of 6-0. We still have five more games in district. I’d love to go 5-0 in district, but we have to get one at a time.”
The Ricebirds understand what it will take to accomplish their mission.
“Just playing with intensity and finishing out the season like we need to win,” Miles said. “I feel like the (two-point bi-district) loss against (Houston) Furr has given us a lot of motivation to go out there and get that undefeated district title and make a far run in the playoffs.”
District 25-4A
Boys
El Campo 64, Bellville 53
Points: (B) D.J. Sanders 7, Ben Schaff 7, Hunter Kunkel 10, D.D. Murray 2, Jacob Bilyeu 11, Zach Lueschner 2, Josh Turner 7, Deacon Bauerschuag 7. (EC) Jake Samaripa 6, Keshunn Smith 9, La’Darian Lewis 19, Cruz Gonzales 4, Oliver Miles 18, Trevon Jackson 2, Isaiah Batiste 6.
Halftime: El Campo 35-18. 3-pointers: Bauerschaug, Smith 3, Samaripa, Lewis, Miles. Records: Bellville 16-10, 2-5; El Campo 17-9, 7-0.
Girls
El Campo 46, Bellville 31
Points: (B) A. Hancock 2, McKay 9, Watson 8, Lucksinger 2, Marik 1, Nunn 7, L. Hancock 2. (EC) Nunez 13, Miles 11, Cole 2, Yackel 5, Owens 15.
Halftime: El Campo 25-21. 3-pointers: McKay, Watson, Nunez.