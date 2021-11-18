WACO — El Campo coach Chad Worrell had an idea that running back Rueben Owens would be busy against Lindale.
Worrell let Owens know to be prepared before he came to school on Monday.
“We’re going to do what we have to do,” Worrell said. “If we have to throw it 20 times to win, we’re going to throw it 20 times and we’re going to be good at that. If we have to run it 80 times, we’ll run it 80 times. I told Rueben on Sunday...I texted him and told him to drink a lot of Gatorade and get some good rest because we’re going to need you on Thursday like we never have before and he was ready.”
Owens rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Ricebirds to 56-42 Class 4A, Division I area playoff win over the Eagles on Thursday night at McLane Stadium.
El Campo improved to 11-1 and moved into the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Columbia-Little Cypress-Mauriceville game.
“Coming into the game, Coach told me it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Owens said. “I had to get a lot of fluids through the week so my body could be prepared for it.”
Owens carried 36 times and scored on runs of 12, 53 and 47 yards in the first half, and added an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“I knew I was going to come out and play,” said Owens, who had seven runs of more than 10 yards. “Coach wanted me prepared all week. I prepared and came out and showed what I can do on a big platform.”
Owens wasn’t the only force in the El Campo rushing attack, which rolled up 534 yards and 23 first downs.
Fullback Johntre Davis carried 14 times for 145 yards and scored on runs of 3, 15 and 7 yards in the second half.
“Johntre had a great second half,” Worrell said. “Not only on offense but also on defense getting a rush and making plays.”
The teams engaged in a shootout in the first half that resulted in a 28-28 tie. El Campo scored on three rushing touchdowns by Owens and a 73-yard kickoff return by DK Ward.
“I saw hole, I made a cut and I left people,” Ward said. “That’s what I do.”
But the Eagles (7-5) matched the Ricebirds behind quarterback Sam Murphy, who passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a prize fight, a slugfest,” Worrell said. “It was so crazy. We get ready to go down there and get up and then fumble on the 1 going in. But we get a stop. We don’t let them in. We came out second half and the defense gave up seven points and the offense did what they did.”
El Campo had three interceptions in the second half -- one each by Isaiah Anderson, David Ursery and Ward -- and a sack by Rhenner Spenrath.
“We stepped up big time in this game,” Ward said. “We knew they were a high-powered offense and they like to throw the ball with a 6-5 quarterback who could sling it. We had to make some plays and cover up.”
El Campo was eliminated in the area round last season, and was determined to avoid a repeat.
“I thought our kids really focused in and came out and played in the second half,” Worrell said. “I thought they got a little tired and we didn’t. I was proud of our kids for fighting in the second half.”
(0) comments
