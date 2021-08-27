EL CAMPO — El Campo’s Johntre Davis and Rueben Owens are playing together for the third season.
They’re also running behind an offensive line that has been together for two seasons.
“I thought our offensive line and our backs did a great job of blocking for each other,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “Johntre Davis had a huge night blocking and running the football. He really stood out, the offensive line stood out, Reuben blocked well for Johntre so they make a good 1-2 tandem.”
Owens and Davis combined to rush for 344 yards and six touchdowns to lead El Campo to a 56-34 season-opening win over Gonzales on Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
Owens carried 16 times for 174 yards and scored on runs of 13, 3, 16 and 20 yards. Davis ran 10 times for 170 yards and scored on runs of 65 and 58 yards.
“This is our third year together,” Owens said of playing with Davis. “We’re used to playing with each other. Our offensive line blocked excellent for me. They blocked great. If we stop making mental mistakes, we’ll be a great offense. We’ll have a great offense.”
The Ricebirds gave Worrell a win in his El Campo debut despite fumbling six times and losing three of them.
“I’m pleased with the win,” Worrell said. “I’m not pleased with the way we played. I told the kids in order to achieve greatness you can’t be satisfied with just a win. We made a lot of mistakes and several of the turnovers were just mental errors. We’re going to correct those and we’re going to fix the missed tackles and we’re going to fix the special teams kickoff return and hopefully, be a lot better next week.”
El Campo jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but the Apaches were able to keep the game from becoming a rout thanks to some big plays, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Derrick Garza, a 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Cesar Matamoras, and touchdown runs of 35 and 25 yards by Breck Eleby, who had 105 yards on 18 carries.
“Our kids battled and made tons of mistakes, first-game mistakes like penalties, turnovers and we didn’t tackle well,” said Gonzales coach Michael Waldie. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re not going to see somebody like that for a while.
“I’m not a big fan of it’s OK when you lose,” he added, “but I’m proud of their effort and I’m proud of their attitude. We have a lot to clean up and I feel like we will.”
El Campo snapped the ball only eight times in the third quarter, but scored on three of those plays and lost fumbles on two others.
“We’re not where we need to be, but we’re pretty good,” said offensive lineman Jack Dorotik. “We’re suffering from big plays. We’re beating ourselves is what it is. We just need to work hard to correct our mistakes.”
Neither Davis nor Owens touched the ball in the fourth quarter, but the damage had long since been done.
“I don’t care what anybody says, it looked like Nebraska out there with those two running backs and those other skill kids out there behind that line,” Waldie said. “Those guys are phenomenal. I mean they’re as good — I mean I’ve been doing this for 27 years including at Pearland with some of the biggest. I’ve seen that kid from North Shore, and I’m telling you these kids are the real deal.”
