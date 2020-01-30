EL CAMPO — El Campo’s Philip Hundl made the UIL state track and field meet as a sophomore, but came home without a medal.
He returned last season and captured bronze medals in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles.
“The first year I was there, I was definitely a little star struck,” Hundl said. “I made the big stage and people always talk about going to state. It was kind of more of a ‘wow’ factor.
“Last year was definitely all business. It was, ‘Hey, I’m here to compete this time. I’m in contention.’ I ended up getting on the podium. So this year, if I take care of business, hopefully I can make back there.”
Hundl has started to work on making his third consecutive appearance at the state meet.
Hundl also knows his track and field career will continue on the collegiate level after signing a letter-of-intent with the Air Force Academy on Thursday in the El Campo field house.
Ei Campo’s @Ricky_Ricebird Philip Hundl on his decision to sign with Air Force Academy for track and field. pic.twitter.com/tyhrI3jJFL— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 30, 2020
“It wasn’t really one my main targets at first,” said Hundl, who also took official visits to West Point, Colorado State and Colorado School of Mines, and unofficial visits to Sam Houston State and Houston Baptist. “After doing some research of what I want to do because I want to do computer or mechanical engineering.
“Looking into which schools were really good in that and looking into which schools were really good with hurdles, high jump and I might try the decathlon. Finding a school that had the best of both worlds kind of led me to Air Force.”
Hundl played football and basketball during most of his El Campo career, but has always enjoyed track and field.
“It’s definitely a hard sport,” he said. “I think I like it because it’s so dependant on yourself. How much work you’re willing to put in for yourself. Whenever you go to meets, the numbers aren’t going to lie to you. You can’t take a play off or anything. It’s either against a bar or against time.”
Hundl’s best in the high jump is 6-feet, 7-inches, and his fastest time in the 110 hurdles is 14.31 seconds. His goal is 7 feet in the high jump, and to break 14 seconds in the hurdles.
“We’ve got to get back into shape,” said El Campo track and field coach Gabriel Cavazos. “He’s been a part of multiple sports his entire career so every time it comes to track season that’s where we start is our base routine.
“We kind of see what it feels like at the lower heights in the hurdles and the high jump. We just work on getting the form back and feeling good. Then, we can go through and start working on a little bit quicker pace and more explosive stuff.”
Hundl, who is currently ranked third in his class, is hoping to work in the aviation field with airplanes or spacecraft.
He understands the military commitment required by the academy and is looking forward to his senior season and beyond.
“I just look at that as a challenge of growing up and being an adult,” Hundl said. “It’s definitely going to teach me a lot. The extra school spot with the military training are all life skills that help you out in the end. Right now, I can focus on getting back to state and getting work done there.”
