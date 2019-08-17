El Campo graduate Natalia Terrell will have a lot of memories to look back on when she thinks about her time as a Ladybird – especially her accomplishments during her senior year.
Terrell played a big part in the Ladybirds’ run to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals after averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
She was also a contributor to El Campo’s run of winning a school-record 21 consecutive games and posting an undefeated record in District 25-4A.
Terrell hopes her success will carry into the college level when she plays for Western Texas College this season.
Terrell made her commitment to the Westerners earlier this month.
Western Texas College is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“It means a lot that I did a great job during high school and I was able to play at the next level,” Terrell said. “It was exciting that we went to the third round and made history in El Campo.”
Terrell was named the district’s most valuable player her senior season and was a first-team selection on the Victoria Advocate’s all-area team.
She was also named the Girls Overall Athlete of the Year at this year’s Advosports Varsity Cup banquet.
Terrell will join Victoria West graduate Carrie Barrera-Lacy, who committed to Western Texas College in April.
“Having someone I know who’s close from home and who I played with once before will be good,” Terrell said.
