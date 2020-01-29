EL CAMPO – Conner Williams stood atop the medal stand at the VISD Aquatics Center for the third time after El Campo won the 400-yard freestyle relay at the District 27-5A meet.
Williams would be back on the stand moments later after being named the Male Athlete of the Meet.
Williams not only qualified for the Region VII-5A meet, which gets under way Friday at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land, but added another memorable moment to a remarkable senior year.
Williams was also first-team all-district selection, and second-team all-area selection at tight end after helping the Ricebirds reach the regional round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs.
Williams’ accomplishments are impressive, but even more amazing considering he suffered a major concussion on a family ski trip to New York during last year’s spring break and wasn’t cleared to participate in athletic activities until August.
“I went up a 10-foot hill and I thought it was going back down because the one before did,” Williams said. “It ended up being a 10-foot drop off. With the velocity I was going, I was 15 feet in the air and I don’t know how but I came down on my head.”
Williams was skiing with brothers Reid and Colby, but has no recollection of the mishap.
“I do remember waking up,” he said. “My mom told me I was knocked out for close to 2 minutes. There was blood on the ground and I was coughing up blood.”
Jason and Laura Williams rushed their son to the closest hospital across the state line in Pennsylvania, and he spent the rest of the trip cooped up at the resort.
Williams was allowed to fly home with his family, but the symptoms persisted.
“I had headaches,” he said. “I was drowsy, wasn’t feeling well and getting major headaches. I felt weird when I talked on the phone.”
Williams went to a clinic in Sugar Land where he was diagnosed with “the most major concussion you can have without incurring brain damage.”
“I couldn’t go to school for a week,” he said. “I had to wear sunglasses when I went outside. Once I went back to school, I could only take one test per day. I could sit through three class periods, but it was hard. I did not feel normal for three or four months.”
Williams was released to play football at the beginning of two-a-days, but warned that if he suffered another concussion his athletic career would be over.
“There were no limitations,” said El Campo head football coach Wayne Condra. “We always kept a close eye on him. It was a situation where it was a pretty bad accident. We were glad that everything was OK.”
Williams was anxious to get back on the field with his teammates for his senior season.
El Campo’s Conner Williams has enjoyed his senior year and is looking forward to attending Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/d4KkPmDYxS— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 30, 2020
“You know what can happen so you’ve got to be a little more cautious,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it limited me playing wise. I know it was definitely in the back of my head.”
Williams not only started at tight end, but also played defensive end and had an interception and a key sack in the Ricebirds’ area playoff win over Beeville.
“At the end of the year, he was one of the best defensive ends that we’ve had play for us,” Condra said. “He did an outstanding job.”
Williams did not come out of the football season unscathed. He suffered turf toe on his right foot, and fractured a toe on his left foot in his final game.
As a result, Williams wasn’t able to join the swimming team until late December.
Williams, who spent time in the pool during El Campo’s bye week in football, had basically four weeks to prepare for the district and regional meets.
“My method was sprint only,” said El Campo swimming coach Richard Nava. “That’s all I had him doing. Some coaches say you’ve got to have 5,000 yards, 6,000 yards, 10,000 yards. We didn’t have time for that. We had a month.
“So we’ve been hitting the sprints and that’s what he’s been doing. He’s been doing a handful of sprints every day and he’s doing all-out sprints. He’s done race-paced training to where that’s all he’s done and somehow it worked.”
Williams won the 50-yard freestyle at the district meet in a time of 22.16 seconds. His goal for the regional meet is to break 22 seconds, which would give him a chance to qualify for the state meet.
“At regional, 21 is the goal,” he said. “I’d also like to go 23 in the butterfly in the (200-yard) medley relay.”
Williams’ sister, Hope, swam at El Campo and is currently swimming at Northern Arizona University.
He plans to concentrate on academics after he graduates and attends Texas A&M.
“I just think sports have been such a big thing in my life and I’m not going to completely throw that away,” Williams said. “I’ll probably do intramurals and stuff throughout college.”
But Williams will carry his experiences as a senior at El Campo with him for the rest of his life.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” he said. “It’s not God wanting me to have a concussion. But He knew I was going to be faced with something and it was going to be whether or not I overcome or I just sit down and I’m done.
“I think it’s only made me a better person because I knew I was going to have to fight hard to come back, especially with schoolwork and being out of shape. It made me have the drive to come back and be like I was before.”
NOTES: The top two finishers at each of the eight regional meets, plus the next eight fastest times qualify for the UIL state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Nava will retire after the current school year. He has been at El Campo for 26 years and also coached tennis.
El Campo senior Camryn Jansky, who won the 50-yard freestyle at the district meet, has committed to swim at Southwestern University next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.