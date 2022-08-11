EL CAMPO — There’s no doubt Rueben Owens will be the focal point of the El Campo offense this season.

Owens comes into his senior year as the top-ranked running back in the nation by MaxPreps.

But El Campo will also have to rely on Owens for his defense.

Three members of El Campo’s secondary last season are playing at Hardin-Simmons this year. Isaiah Anderson was a three-year starter, and DK Ward and David Ursery were each two-year starters for the Ricebirds.

Owens is the lone returning starter in the defensive backfield for El Campo, which enters the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll.

“He’s going to have to play a role on defense this year,” El Campo secondary coach Derrick Cash said of Owens. “He may be corner, he may be at safety, he may line up if somebody’s got a guy out there, he might have to go cover him. We’ll probably use him where needed depending on which week we’re at.”

Owens, who has committed to Louisville, understands he will have to take on a bigger role on defense.

“I know if the team we’re playing has a really good receiver, they’re probably going to line me up on him,” Owens said. “I’m ready for it. I’ve been working on my DB game a little bit.”

Owens is likely to play at cornerback and safety. Casen Braden has moved back to strong safety after playing defensive end last season.

“There’s more pass coverage,” Braden said. “At defensive end, I didn’t have much pass coverage. You were always looking at the quarterback and running back, but now you’re more focused on the tight ends and receivers.”

Cash has spent a lot of time in practice with members of the secondary on the field and in the film room.

“You just try to get them different looks and reps on what you think you’re going to see throughout the season,” Cash said. ”Repetition is probably the best learning tool for new guys that you can have.”

Cash knows mistakes are likely to happen, but wants his players to learn from their mishaps.

“You try to coach them on the fly,” Cash said. “You try to get them as many reps as you can. You start sharing film with them. I think the best learning tool is getting out on the field and seeing what it looks like and what it should look like. See where they messed up and can fix it. But young guys and new guys, the more reps you can give them, they kind of see and start understanding what routes could happen.”

Owens is anxious to see how the secondary performs when El Campo hosts La Grange in its first scrimmage Friday at Ricebird Stadium.

“They have the potential to be good,” Owens said. “They just got to see how they do Friday in the scrimmage and learn from their mistakes. After they mess something up, they can’t let their heads down.”

Braden is confident the secondary will improve as the season progresses.

“I feel comfortable, especially from last year,” he said. “I found out what it was like and I just have to get the little things right. I just think we all need a little bit of experience in the next few games we play and we’ll get used to it.”

The first test comes Aug. 26 at Ricebird Stadium when El Campo opens the season against Cuero, ranked No. 6 in the Class 4A, Division II poll.

“You get those games under your belt, you kind of understand what to look for,” Cash said. “In the excitement of the crowd, you can’t get too high or too low. If the crowd gets rowdy, whatever the down and distance, You’ve got to stay focused and get locked in. It will be a lot different for these guys come Aug. 26 and it’s their first time under the lights.”