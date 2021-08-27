El Campo wouldn’t be surprised to see its District 12-4A, Division I opponents gang up on the line of scrimmage against its powerful running game.
But the Ricebirds are prepared for any scenario.
“We’re going to play faster and hopefully faster down the road than we are right now,” said first-year head coach Chad Worrell. “The offense is going to be wide open. We’re going to be able to throw the ball if people stack the line of scrimmage. We’re going to be able to run the ball. That’s going to be our deal — our toughness and our physicality on offense. At the same time, we can spread you out and throw the ball or bring you in and play-action. I think the offense may have a little balance to it.”
El Campo went undefeated in district play last season, and is the favorite to win a second consecutive title.
“We’re moving at a good pace to get our stuff implemented,” said Worrell, who led Brock to a state championship in 2015. “We obviously have some stuff still to implement. Hopefully, by the time we get to the district we’ll have everything implemented.”
The district coaches see Stafford as the most serious threat to the Ricebirds’ quest to repeat as district champions.
“Stafford has a lot coming back,” said second-year Bay City coach Robert Jones. “I think the rest of the district is wide open. I think the spots are up for grabs. It’s whoever plays the best football every Friday night.”
The Blackcats lost 25 seniors and will battle inexperience, especially on offense.
But Jones feels a year in his system will be a plus as Bay City looks to end a two-year playoff drought.
“They know the ins and outs of the system,” Jones said. “We went through it all spring and summer. I think the kids are more in tune on what we want and what we’re looking for and the mentality that we’re trying to have with the program.”
