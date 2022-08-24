El Campo began last season as the District 12-4A, Division I favorite and will do the same again this season.
The Ricebirds lost some talented players from last year’s team that advanced to the regional semifinals, but will go into the season ranked No. 4 in the state poll.
“I feel like we’re ahead of where we were and that’s normal for your second year there,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “You feel like you’re ahead of that first year. I feel like we have a little bit better feel for where people go and where they fit in and where we are offensively and defensively. I like where we are. We have a good group that’s working hard. We have some holes to fill, but we have people stepping up to do that so far.”
The district lost Columbia, but added Navasota and Iowa Colony, a new school which is part of the Alvin school district.
Stafford and Brazosport, which made the playoffs, return to the district with Needville.
“The keys for us will be the line and defense and staying healthy,” Worrell said. “We added a district game to our schedule. You have a six-week run of trying to stay healthy. Everybody is going to be fighting for those four spots.”
Bay City hopes to be in the mix after going winless in district play last season.
The Blackcats return eight starters on offense and eight on defense.
“The young card has gone out the window,” said Bay City coach Robert Jones. “I keep telling the kids that. We were young last year, but we got a lot of experience last year so we should be able to get in there and battle every Friday night.”
Jones knows confidence could determine whether the Blackcats are able to reach the postseason and is hoping for a good start in district play.
“Those first two district ball games are going to be very important,” he said. “We’ve got to be competitive and try to sneak out of there and get two wins before we get to El Campo. Those first two games I’ve been putting a big emphasis on. We’ve got to get those first two to put ourselves in a good position.”
