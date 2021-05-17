GANADO — El Campo has already qualified for the state 7on7 tournament, but the Ricebirds are also looking forward to the upcoming season.
El Campo earned a trip to College Station in June by winning the Conroe state qualifying tournament Saturday.
But the Ricebirds have other destinations in mind.
“I’m really excited,” said quarterback Isaiah Anderson. “I think we have a chance to make big things happen.”
The Ricebirds were back on the field playing 7on7 Monday evening at Indian Stadium.
They defeated Edna 27-0 and were leading Palacios 14-6 when the game was called because of lightning.
“What we want to work on is throwing and catching and route running, route spacing and things like that offensively,” said Chad Worrell, who took over as El Campo’s head coach in February.. “Defensively, we’re playing a lot of man defense, which we do in 11-man. We’re finding out who can cover and who can’t. Other than that, just competing and getting good conditioning in.”
El Campo uses a lot of empty sets in 7on7, but has been able to get adjusted to the offense it will run in the fall.
“I feel like it’s really important,” said running back Rueben Owens. “We’re getting new plays. He (Worrell) spreads it out more to get the ball to the guys who you’re supposed to. I wouldn’t say it’s a big change, but it’s a big improvement.”
Anderson played in the secondary and was the backup quarterback last season. He is thankful for the opportunity to get reps in Worrell's offense.
“The new offense was a big change, but not a big change,” he said. “It was real easy to catch on to because most of the stuff we ran, we’re still running but just in different formations and stuff.”
Worrell, who was part of two 7on7 state-champion teams at Celina, appreciates the conditioning factor of the passing game.
“You can go out and run 40s all summer long,” he said. “But getting out there and playing 30-minute games and running routes and covering, you’re getting conditioning in and learning skills.”
Anderson hopes to carry over his improvement into the regular season.
“It’s helping me know my receivers and learn my receivers,” he said. “It’s helped me learn how to read the defense when it comes to throwing the ball.”
Worrell is pleased with the team’s progress and the level of competition he’s witnessed since his arrival.
“We’ve been practicing during the athletic period and working 7on7 a lot and kind of stressing it and I’ve definitely seen us getting better,” he said. “We did well at the state qualifier. We qualified, which was one of our goals coming in."
