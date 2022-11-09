Kate Bubela plays a different sport than Brock Rod and Ryan Peterson.
But the fundamentals leading to their success have been the same.
“I try to hit like baseball players,” Bubela said. “That’s what’s made me successful because I try to imitate even playing infield. I try to make moves like they make. Like me hitting, I’ve matched myself with them just to see.”
The hard work and dedication put in by Bubela and Rod, seniors at El Campo, and Peterson, a senior at Shiner, paid off Wednesday as they signed letters of intent to play on the collegiate level.
Bubela will play softball at the University of North Carolina, and Peterson and Rod will play baseball at Sam Houston State.
“Coming through my grandpa played at Texas, my dad played at HBU (Houston Baptist), my uncle played at Texas State,” Rod said. “Just knowing that I’m carrying on that legacy of the Rod name in college baseball has been the coolest part of it.”
Rod and Peterson are currently playing quarterback for their respective teams and preparing for this week’s bi-district playoff games.
But both players are looking forward to getting back on the pitching mound for their final season of high school baseball.
“I’m very grateful that the coaches at Sam Houston took a chance on me,” Peterson said. “It feels like family there.”
“I’ve talked with them since my freshman year,” Rod said. “We stayed in contact and they offered about a month ago. I’m glad we could make it happen.”
Peterson was the Player of the Year on the Class 2A all-state team after leading the Comanches to the state final. Rod earned all-district honors after the Ricebirds advanced to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.
But Peterson and Rod recognize they will have to make adjustments to be successful on the collegiate level.
“It’s just the workload,” Rod said. “Practice, school. Practice, school. Just being able to stay on task and being able to work hard and bond with the team.”
“I just have to get there and grow in my strength,” Peterson said. “I need to work with the coaches and get my pitches right and it comes with playing time. I’ll get innings and you have to adjust to the hitters at that level.”
Bubela has been playing softball for most of her life and made an impression on the North Carolina coaches who watched her at select tournaments.
“Ever since I was able to hold a bat, I was holding a bat and throwing a ball,” she said. “My dad (Brent) played at Sam Houston and in the minor leagues with the Rangers.”
North Carolina contacted Bubela before her junior season and she was sold on the school after visiting the Chapel Hill campus.
“It felt like I was meant to be there,” said Bubela, who is one of three Texas players signed by the Tar Heels. “I honestly didn’t expect to get out of Texas with how big it was, but when I stepped foot over there, I was like ‘this is it.’ I loved it all. I loved the players and coaches. It was just amazing.”
Bubela helped the Ladybirds advance to the regional semifinals last season and with a majority of starters returning is looking forward to another successful season.
“I don’t really feel pressure,” Bubela said. “I’ve just got to be the best I can be all day, every day.”
She plans to take the same approach with her to North Carolina.
“I wanted to go play softball on TV,” Bubela said. “Now that the dream has turned real, it’s awesome. I can’t believe it’s actually happening.”