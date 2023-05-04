EL CAMPO — Brock Rod only had one mission on Thursday night — execute.
“Just going in there with the plan of just executing. Getting us to the next game and getting to beat them the next game," Rod said. “I knew the bats were going to take care of themselves.”
Rod pulled through for El Campo (21-8) in its Game 1 one of a Class 4A Bi-District best-of-three series against Brazosport.
The Sam Houston State commit threw a no-hitter and 16 strikeouts in the Ricebirds' 7-0 win over the Exporters (18-7) at Legacy Field. He ended the game throwing 111 pitches.
“He threw awesome. He had it going so that’s what we expect out of him," said El Campo head coach Jacob Clay. “He’s our guy and he’s going to come out and do that and he’s going to give everyone his best shot.”
The senior got going in the the first inning, throwing strikeouts to the first three batters he faced.
The Ricebirds offense came out in a similar fashion, recording seven runs and seven hits off of pitcher Austin Haynes, including a two-run double from Bryce Rasmussen to put the first points on the board.
"We came out hot. We came out barreling baseballs, putting stuff together and scoring runs," Rasmussen said. "It was huge that we felt like we were on top. Brock threw with a big lead and confidence, and it helped."
James Dorotik added a two-run double immediately after Rasmussen, and then Konnor Ewing added another run off of a single.
"Came out really well in the first inning and hit the ball really hard," Clay said. "We played well tonight."
Despite the first inning barrage, the Ricebirds weren't able to add a run over the next six.
Leaving runners on base is an area where Clay thinks his team can improve on in the the Ricebirds' possible closeout Game 2, which will held in Brazosport on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We had guys on (base) in the second or third with no outs, and we just didn't score," Clay said. "We're better than that, and our kids know that, and we just got to go and take care of those opportunities and cash in."
Region 4, Class 4A Bi-District Game 1
El Campo 7, Brazosport 0
Brazosport — 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
El Campo — 700 000 X — 7 10 2
W: Brock Rod. L: Austin Haynes. Highlights: (B) Adrian Lopez 0-for-1; Viggo Arechiga 0-for-1; Victor Rosales 0-for-2; (EC) Brock Rod 7 IP, 16 k, 2 BB; Kyle Barosh 2-for-3, RBI, R; Bryce Rasmussen 2-for-3, 2 RBI’s, R; James Dorotik 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Konnor Ering 1-for-3, RBI, R; Records: Brazosport 18-7, El Campo 21-8.