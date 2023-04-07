KATY — El Campo’s season was all but over after a hard fought match on Friday afternoon.
After going down 1-0 to East Chambers in the Class 4A regional semifinal at Katy Legacy Stadium just over four minutes into the match, El Campo would trail for the next 75 minutes and 36 seconds.
That was until, with just 16 seconds left in the match, Raymond Moreno would deliver a perfect ball on a free kick to Andre Martinez, who headed the ball into the back of the net to send the game into extra time.
“I just (saw the ball), jumped up, got it in there and it was just tears of joy,” Martinez said. “It was crazy just to get that last goal for my team.”
El Campo’s defense was able to hold off the Buccaneers (19-5-5) from scoring in the two extra periods and the Ricebirds (19-8-1) would go on to win 1-1 (4-2 PSO) to advance to the regional final.
They will play winner of Friday night’s Calhoun-Lumberton match 1 p.m. Saturday at Katy Legacy Stadium.
“Shock. I think that’s probably the best word,” said El Campo first-year head coach Audie Jackson about Martinez’s goal. “That doesn’t happen a whole lot so when you see it and it’s for you, your (heart) is about to beat out of your chest.”
Alexis Salazar Grimaldo converted the match-clinching penalty kick during the shoot-out.
“It felt awesome,” he said. “I do this for my team and it was the best feeling ever to move on to the next round.”
Also scoring in the shoot-out were Diego Gutierrez, Daniel Mendez and Moreno.
In the shoot-out Ricebirds’ goalkeeper Renner Spenrath saved the first attempt from East Chambers’ Cristobal Lopez. He ended the game with 10 saves, four coming in the two extra 10-minute periods.
“Renner Spenrath has been solid as a rock,” Jackson said. “Thanks to the help of the defensive backs back there, he’s just done what we’ve asked him to. What more could you ask of a kid that started playing soccer two years ago.”
East Chambers ended the Ricebirds’ 2022 season in a 5-0 area round win.
El Campo is already the farthest its team has ever been in the playoffs, but Jackson is hoping his team can advance even farther.
“This ain’t it,” Jackson said. “We got one more to go for this weekend and we’ll see what fate holds for us after that.”
Bay City girls fall in regional semifinal
After two straight seasons of advancing to the regional finals, the Bay City girls’ streak was ended on Friday.
The Blackcats fell to Lumberton 3-0 in the Class 4A regional semifinal game at Katy Legacy Stadium.
“Lumberton is a great team. Very physical. They beat us to the ball in the air,” said Bay City head coach Darin Dabelgott. “Their defense did a good job too of shutting us down. We didn’t get a whole lot of shots on goal.”
It is the second straight season that Lumberton ended Bay City’s season, after a 3-0 win over the Blackcats in the 2022 regional final.
“I really felt confident coming into this game because we came in healthy,” Dabelgott said. “Last year the semifinal game we got beat up before we played them.”