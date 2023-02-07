EL CAMPO — Rachel Evans noticed a different vibe present for the El Campo swimming and diving teams this season.

Evans, a senior, attributes much of the positive energy to the UIL’s introduction of a Class 4A and below in the sport.

“I think it pushed all of us to be the best of the best,” she said. “We want to stay at the top of our region.”

The Ladybirds and Ricebirds have met their goal by winning their district and regional meets.

The reward for their success will come at the state meet scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.

“I’m obviously really proud of everyone,” Evans said, “I’m especially proud of myself since this is my last year of swimming and my first year of making it to state.”

The Ladybirds go into the state ranked tied for No. 6, and the Ricebirds are No. 7 in the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association state poll.

El Campo is seeded in the top three in five events at the state meet.

Junior Riley Wallis is seeded first in the 100-yard breaststroke, junior Holly Foegelle is seeded second in the one-meter diving competition, and the Ladybirds’ 200 medley relay team is seeded third.

Senior Zane Garner is seeded third in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for the Ricebirds.

“I think if they swim faster than they swam at regional, they are going to have good times,” said El Campo coach Kelly Garner. “Those times match up well with the other teams in the state. If they can swim faster than their seed times, we’ll do OK.”

Zane Garner has set school records this season and will swim at UT-Permian Basin next season.

Zane Garner is making his second trip to state, but seeking his first appearance in the finals.

“I guess I’m kind of nervous just looking forward to it,” he said. “Mostly, it’s just swimming against myself and seeing how fast I can get my own times.”

The Ladybirds and Ricebirds are aware if they swim their best races, they will be reflected in the final results.

“I’m hoping to medal at state and hope the relays also medal at state,” Zane Garner said. “I think the whole team is excited to see what they can do and how they can place at state.”

NOTES: Swimmers and divers from Bay City, Hallettsville and Van Vleck have also qualified for the Class 4A and below state meet…the Class 5A and 6A state meets are scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.