EL CAMPO — The odds of three players from the same high school playing in the same college secondary are not great.
But the scenario is a possibility in the near future for Hardin-Simmons University.
El Campo seniors DK Ward, Isaiah Anderson and David Ursery made their commitments to attend the NCAA Division III school in Abilene official Wednesday in the new El Campo weight facility.
The three players helped the Ricebirds win the District 12-4A, Division I championship and advance to the regional semifinals last season.
“I like the culture of the school and how they play, especially the secondary,” Ward said. “It’s like how we play here and I love how we play in the secondary.”
Getting the chance to attend school and continue to play together was a big factor in the decision process.
“Going up there with two guys I know will definitely make me feel way more comfortable,” Anderson said. “At least I’m not going up there by myself but with somebody I know.”
But when the teammates get on the field, they have no intention of taking it easy on each other.
“It’s a competition just like it is here,” Ursery said. “It’s always going to be a competition with me and my brothers.”
