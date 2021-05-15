El Campo and Tidehaven earned spots in the state 7on7 tournament at Saturday qualifying tournaments.
El Campo qualified in Division II at the Conroe tournament.
The Ricebirds beat Palestine Westwood 28-12 and Houston Worthing 41-0, before taking a 21-6 win over Splendora in the qualifying game.
Tidehaven qualified in Division III at the Rice Consolidated tournament.
The Tigers bounced back from a 33-6 loss to East Bernard, and defeated Ganado 19-7 and Schulenburg 12-7. Tidehaven captured a 25-18 win over Corrigan-Camden in the qualifying game.
The state tournament is scheduled for June 24-26 at Veterans Park in College Station.
