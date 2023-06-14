El Campo threw the ball 62 times in its 12 games last season, while rushing 509 times.
The Ricebirds gained 3,934 yards on the ground, while compiling 432 yards through the air.
With all-American Rueben Owens in the backfield, it was obvious El Campo was geared toward the run.
But with Owens at Texas A&M and with the arrival of new head coach Travis Reeve, the Ricebirds hope to have a more balanced offense this season.
The transition began after Reeve’s arrival from New Caney, has continued during strength and conditioning drills, and was on display Monday night at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium in 7on7 games against Edna and Victoria East.
“The transition is not hard at all,” said senior receiver Jake Samaripa. “It’s really easy. You just have to lock in and focus and pay close attention.”
Much of the change will fall on the shoulders of senior quarterback Oliver Miles.
Miles threw only 37 passes last season, completing 14 for 237 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.
“The biggest difference is we don’t go under center this year,” Miles said. “I feel like it’s going better. We’re just putting in work after practice and getting in reps and I feel like that will help us in the long run.”
El Campo struggled with its throwing game against Edna, but was more on target against East.
“The first game was a little shaky, but got the jitters out,” Samaripa said. “The second game we came out and Oliver made the right reads, we ran the right routes and we executed.”
“We were keying down on the passes,” Miles added. “I feel like the passing game can help us out a lot.”
The Ricebirds improved their timing and route running in the East game.
“It’s just coming out after practice and getting reps with the quarterback,” Samaripa said. “Just running through the routes and the plays and getting muscle memory and just execute whenever it’s time.”
Another concern of El Campo will be inexperience in the offensive line.
But in an encouraging sign, the Ricebirds qualified for the State Lineman Challenge over the weekend.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Miles said. “We have a little more time for them to progress and become bigger and stronger to help us out.”