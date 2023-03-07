CUERO — An abundance of pitching has played a big role in El Campo being ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A state poll.
The Ricebirds put their mound depth on display Tuesday night at The Ballpark in Cuero.
Dean Poenitzsch, Lane Schulz and Kyle Barosh combined on a three-hitter to lead the Ricebirds to a 10-2 win over the Gobblers.
“My job is just to throw the ball and give them a chance to hit it and hope that my defense makes plays,” said Schulz, who worked 3.1 innings of one-hit relief to pick up the win. “I just hope that I can get it past them a lot of times.”
Poenitzsch, Schulz and Barosh combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed only one runner past second base in the final six innings.
“Dean threw well, and then Lane came in and obviously Kyle,” said El Campo head coach Jacob Clay. “We think those guys will be good for us at the end of the game. Our pitchers threw well for us tonight.”
El Campo (9-2) had eight hits, including two each by Brock Rod, Poenitzsch and Bryce Rasmussen, and scored in five different innings but left 14 runners on base.
“We’ve been leaving some meat on the bone, and we did that tonight,” Clay said. “Our offense is something we’re working toward.”
Rod had an RBI triple in the Riceirds’ three-run first inning and added an RBI double in the second.
“We’re starting to find it,” said Rod, who has signed with Sam Houston State. “We started off a little slow, but it’s slowly inclining. It’s starting to click at the right time.”
Cuero’s lone runs came in the first inning on a two-run single by Brandt Patek.
The Gobblers (6-4) used five pitchers as they continued to search for the right combination on the mound.
“The team is really grinding and starting to gel together,” said first-year Cuero head coach Mike Bonewald. “We’ve had some really big wins where we’ve shown signs of being a really good team. We’ve just got to be more consistent, more consistent at the plate and more consistent throwing strikes on the mound.”
The Ricebirds hope their final tune-up will have them ready for Friday’s District 25-4A opener at Bellville.
“There were times last year when we hit lulls,” Schulz said. “This year, I feel like we have enough talent that we’re not going to hit those.”
Non-District
El Campo 10, Cuero 2
El Campo 310 021 3 — 10 8 3
Cuero 200 000 0 — 2 3 3
W: Lane Schulz. L: Bishop Whitt. Highlights: (EC) Schulz 3.1 IP 0R 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K; Brock Rod 2-for-5, 3B, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Kyle Barosh 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, O BB, 2 K; 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB; Dean Poenitzsch 2-for-5, R, RBI; Bryce Rasmussen 2-for-2. (C) Brandt Patek 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: El Campo 9-2; Cuero 6-4.