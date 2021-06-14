SPRING — El Campo captured first place in the War Zone Lineman Challenge on Saturday at Leonard George Stadium.
The Ricebirds qualified for the state lineman challenge scheduled for June 26 on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene by finishing first among 31 teams.
El Campo finished first in the tire flip and farmer’s walk. The Ricebirds placed third in the obstacle course, power drive, medicine ball throw and sled pull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.