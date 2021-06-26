ABILENE — Juan Leal remembered the hard work he and his El Campo teammates had put in this summer.
He also recalled the long bus ride they had taken the day before.
But Leal mostly concentrated on the task at hand as he reached for the bar in the bench press.
“It means so much because we always put the hard work in since my freshman year,” said Leal, a senior. “It’s not only about me, but the whole team. We weren’t going to be beat.”
Leal set a record with 25 reps at 225 pounds and the Ricebirds went on to win the sixth annual State LineMAN Challenge Division II championship Saturday at Shelton Stadium on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University.
The Ricebirds scored 98 points to easily outdistance Dumas, which was second with 48 points.
“They were lights out,” said El Campo tight ends coach Gary Figirova. “It’s everything they’ve done in the spring and in summer strength and conditioning. They’ve just worked their hearts out and that allowed them to compete at the level they did today.”
El Campo won five events and finished third or better in each of the competition’s 11 events to win their first team title.
“We started kind of in the spring and then all through the spring we gave the kids a chance to compete every day,” Figirova said. “What we wanted them to know as linemen was they were going to be challenged for their job every day and it created an atmosphere of competition and an atmosphere to push each other.”
Leal expects the Ricebirds’ success at the lineman challenge to give them confidence going forward.
“I think it gives us motivation going into the season,” he said. “We went up against these big teams and before this weekend, we didn’t think we had a chance. Now, I think those teams have to play us.”
Figirova expects the biggest benefit in winning the challenge to be the players’ belief and trust in each other.
“One of the greatest things that came out of this was team building,” he said. “We took 17 kids, we had a team meal, we did everything, and we rode the team bus together. As far as bonding and coming together as a unit, it was a giant plus for this group.”
