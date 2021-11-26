SHENANDOAH — With the game on the line, El Campo played the part its high-powered running game was billed up to.
But Little Cypress-Mauriceville did just enough to prevent the Ricebirds from getting one more crack at putting it on display, beating El Campo 24-21, Friday in the Class 4A, Division I regional semifinals at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
El Campo’s 10-game win streak came to an end, putting a bow on an 11-2 season.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-2) moves on to the region championship for the first time since 1997. The Bears will meet the Kilgore-Chapel Hill winner.
“Hats off to Coach (Eric) Peevey and those Little Cypress kids, they played hard,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “They were believing they could win, and they came out hard from the get-go. Our kids played hard, too. I really thought we fought the entire game. When we were able to make one kid miss, they did a great job tackling in open field.”
El Campo junior running back Reuben Owens rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville junior running back Da’Marion Morris’ 13-yard touchdown gave the Bears a 24-14 lead at the 5:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
Owens scored from three yards out with 2:48 to go to make it a three-point game. But the Bears capitalized on two big first down runs by Morris, including a 36-yarder inside the last two minutes, to run out the clock.
Morris finished with 172 yards on 17 carries.
Owens scored on a 20-yard run with 7:51 to play to pull the Ricebirds within 17-14. Owens’ second touchdown of the game capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive.
“Our kids fought,” Worrell said. “They never gave up. There until the end, I thought we were going to get the ball back on that last possession. Until the end, our kids fought. We never quit. That’s the way we’ve played all year long. We showed a lot of resiliency – the same thing we did last week, as we’ve done throughout the year. We just didn’t get it done tonight.”
Bears quarterback Ashton Landry’s 29-yard run on fourth-and-1 with 4:13 to play in the first half gave the Bears a 14-7 lead. He scored the game’s first touchdown – a 45-yard scoring play at the 6:36 mark in the opening quarter.
Owens tied the game at 7-7 when he scored from a yard out with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Landry finished with 147 yards rushing and two scores on 20 carries. He was 6-for-11 passing for 62 yards. He came out of the game with an injury in the second half, and did not return. Landry ran for 114 yards and both touchdowns in the first half.
El Campo senior running back Johntre Davis had 99 yards on 15 carries.
The Bears’ defense kept the Ricebirds off the board in the second and third quarters. El Campo was forced to punt five times.
The Ricebirds, who were vying for their first regional final appearance since 2012, are already thinking about next year.
“I told ’em I was proud of them,” Worrell said. “I appreciated, especially the seniors, the buy-in, with the coaching change coming in in February, and the buy-in we got over the summer. I told our younger kids to remember what this feels like going forward, and let that kind of fuel you through the offseason with the stuff that’s not fun that you’ve got to do to be good. I wouldn’t have been any more proud of them if we had come back and won.”
