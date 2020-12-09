Wayne Condra’s 18th season of coaching at El Campo will be his last.
Condra announced Wednesday that he plans to retire from his position as athletic director and head football coach at the end of the school year.
“I’ve been coaching for 36 years,” Condra said, “and I guess it’s that time to see another chapter.”
Condra, 57, left Victoria Memorial to become the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Bob Gillis at El Campo in 2003.
Condra took over as the Ricebirds' athletic director and head football coach in 2015 after Gillis retired.
Condra had a 50-20 record in his six seasons at El Campo that included five playoff appearances.
The Ricebirds won the District 12-4A, Division I championship this season, and advanced to the area playoffs before finishing with a 9-2 record.
“This is my 18th year here and all of them were very special,” Condra said. “This is a great place to live and a great place to coach. It’s a great place to be. It’s been very good to me, my wife and my kids. We’ve been very fortunate to be a part of a great school system and a great city.”
Condra was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Mark Reeve at San Antonio Clark and Victoria High.
He became the head coach at Victoria High in 1999, and after Victoria High and Stroman merged into Memorial in 2000, was the head football coach for three seasons.
Condra has an overall head coaching record of 77-38.
“I’m going to miss camaraderie with the coaches and players every day,” Condra said. “During football, it’s going to be the preparing and the actual Friday nights. I haven’t experienced that yet so it will be a different situation.”
Condra, who resides in Inez, has not made any definitive plans for the future.
“As far as that goes, I’ll be here through the spring to help out here until the new coach comes in,” he said. “After that, I’ll kind of see where the road takes me.”
El Campo has not posted the position, but the new athletic director and head football coach is likely to be the first from outside the program since Gillis was hired in 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.