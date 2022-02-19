AUSTIN — El Campo's Zane Garner placed 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke in the Class 4A preliminaries at the UIL State Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
Garner had a time of 56.36 seconds.
Garner, a junior, was making his first appearance at the state meet.
He earned a callup to the state meet after finishing fourth at the Region VII meet in a time of 55.48 seconds.
