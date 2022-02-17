El Campo's Zane Garner watched his brother take part in last year's UIL Swimming & Diving State Championships.
This year, will be his turn to compete.
Garner, a junior, will swim the 100-yard backstroke when the meet gets under way Friday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
Garner's older brother, Gage, finished 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke at last year's meet.
Zane Garner qualified for this year's state meet in the 100-yard backstroke.
Zane Garner won the event at the District 27-5A meet in a time of 58.39 seconds.
He finished fourth at the Region VII-5A meet, but dropped his time to 55.48 and earned a callup to the state meet.
Zane Garner is coached by his father, Kelly, at El Campo.
Preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. Friday.
