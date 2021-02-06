SAN ANTONIO — El Campo's Gage Garner won silver and bronze medals at the Region VII-5A meet Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
Garner, a senior, finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 59.94 seconds. He placed third in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.23 seconds.
Garner was also a member of the Ricebirds' 200 medley relay team with Kaden Beal, Zane Garner and Carson Whittington, and the 200 freestyle relay team with Beal, Zane Garner and Dylan Cook that each finished fifth.
Victoria West's Branton Rainey finished fourth in the 500 freestyle.
The Bay City 400 freestyle relay team of Matthew Brooks, Daniel Dye, Chris Peralta and Michael Vargas finished fourth.
West finished sixth in the team standings with 161 points, El Campo (158) was seventh, and Bay City (100) was eighth.
Region VII-5A Meet
SAN ANTONIO — Following are results from the boys Region VII-5A meet held Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium. All distances are in yards.
Team totals — 6, Victoria West, 161; 7, El Campo, 158; 8, Bay City, 100; 18, Victoria East, 18; 20, Van Vleck, 12.
200 medley relay — 5, El Campo, 1:47.40; 6, West, 1:53.92.
200 freestyle — 8, Branton Rainey, West, 2:27.72.
50 freestyle — 3, Gage Garner, El Campo, 22.90.
1-meter diving — 2, Tanner Luke, West, 246.60; 3, Rami Ajrami, 242.65.
100 butterfly — 8, Zane Garner, El Campo, 56.82.
500 freestyle — 4, Branton Rainey, West, 5:15.37.
200 freestyle relay — 5, El Campo, 1:34.41; 7, Bay City, 1:38.31.
100 backstroke — 6, Zane Garner, El Campo, 58.44.
100 breaststroke — 2, Gage Garner, El Campo, 59.94.
400 freestyle relay — 4, Bay City, 3:38.56.
