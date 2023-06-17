El Campo was able to do something in the 2022-2023 season that to head coach Kevin Lewis’ knowledge no other team in the school’s history had accomplished.
The Ricebirds won its first undefeated district championship in basketball.
El Campo is used to winning in football, baseball, and track and field, but success in basketball has been fleeting.
The Ricebirds won the District 25-4A championship with a 12-0 record, and advanced to the regional quarterfinals and finished the season with a 22-11 record.
Oliver Miles played a critical role in El Campo’s turnaround.
The 6-foot, 1-inch junior averaged a team-leading 19.7 points per game.
Miles also averaged 7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Miles’ role in the Ricebirds’ resurgence led to his selection as the MVP of the Victoria Advocate’s 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Q: You also play football, baseball and participate in track and field at El Campo. How is the transition from football to basketball?
A: It’s just being an athlete. It’s just having fun throughout my high school years.
Q: What was the key to this team being successful?
A: I just feel like our guys had more fun. Our guys put in more work. Our guys wanted to make that run. We ended up coming up short of where we wanted to go, but I feel like we still had a great season.
Q: What was it like bringing recognition to the school’s basketball program?
A: I feel we brought a name to ourselves and El Campo basketball history.
Q: As a junior, do you think you can build on the success of this year’s team?
A: If our guys want it, we can go get it. It’s just a matter of putting in the work. We’ll have a young team, but I feel like we can still make a big run.