AUSTIN — Oliver Miles could not believe history was about to repeat itself.
Miles lost the gold medal in the Class 4A triple jump at last year’s UIL state meet on the final jump.
Miles, a junior at El Campo, again held the lead until Taylor’s Jarvis Anderson passed him on his final attempt.
But this time, Miles had one more jump.
“I was a little nervy,” Miles said. “But I guess the dog inside of me came out. I feel like since last year I got beat, I wanted it more. I had to go get that first place medal.”
Miles jumped a personal-best 50 feet, 10 inches to win the gold medal Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“I felt it was a good jump,” Miles said. “The crowd was screaming and my family was screaming. It made me feel good.”
Consistency pays off
Industrial’s Tanner Woodring enjoys pole vaulting at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“It was like I was back at home away from home,” he said. “They run the meet very well here. There are no hiccups. It runs smoothly and efficiently.”
Woodring also vaulted efficiently, winning the Class 3A gold medal by clearing 16 feet
“Today was a pretty decent day,” Woodring said. “Whenever I go over 16, it’s usually a good day.”
Woodring will pole vault at the Air Force Academy next year.
“You can have the confidence.” he said. “As long as you have the consistency behind you, you can say you have a shot.”
Keeping his vow
Goliad’s Caden Reagan made no secret of his goal of winning the gold medal in the discus at the state meet.
He did so with a throw of 177-11.
“I was a little bit nervous,” said Reagan, a junior. “This was the biggest meet of my life so far. Gold is what I came out here to do and I did it.”
Reagan got his best throw in the first round, and was never challenged.
“Definitely having the adrenaline in there early,” said Reagan, who also finished fifth in the shot put. “The first throw was just keep it in. After that, I was just gripping and ripping — 177 feet and it definitely helped.”
Reaching new heights
Karnes City’s Jerrick Beaver thought he had won the gold medal in the 3A high jump when he cleared 6-7.
But a jumper from Brock did so on his final attempt, so Beaver cleared a personal-best of 6-8 on his first attempt to secure first place.
“It was just my mind set,” said Beaver, a senior. “I really, really needed this gold medal. Last year, I jumped a 6-2 and this year, I knew I had to do way better than that.”
Beaver wanted to send retiring coach Donnie Dziuk off with a gold medall.
“I wanted to do it for Coach Dziuk and Coach (Jennifer) Card,” he said. “I told them since it’s your last year, we’re going out with a bang.”
Medal time
Yoakum’s Jayana Phillips and Palacios’ Anthony White medaled in the Class 3A triple jump.
Phillips and Fairfield’s Avery Thaler each jumped 38-9, but Thaler was awarded the gold medal and Phillips the silver by virtue of their second-best jump.
“I can always say I am a little disappointed because I was hoping to get first,” said Phillips, a sophomore. “But I was pleased that I broke the school record I set.”
White, a senior, captured a bronze medal with a personal-best jump of 45-0.75.
“I didn’t do so well in the long jump,” White said. “I put in my mind that I had to go get something in the triple and 400 later.”