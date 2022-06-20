El Campo’s star and the nation’s top running back, Rueben Owens, has announced his plans for college.

Owens, a five-star recruit by 247Sports.com, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Twitter on Monday. The announcement came after a Friday visit to the campus in Kentucky.

He thanked his late grandfather in a statement he posted on Twitter.

“I know you are smiling down on us today from heaven,” Owens’ statement read, in part.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back picked up 43 total offers from schools such as Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC and Georgia.

“I have always been a trailblazer and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves,” the statement continued.

Owens rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries for the Ricebirds in 2021.

He was the co-Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A.

Owens was also named MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Player of the Year, and was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team.

El Campo finished last season 11-2, falling to Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the regional semifinals.

The Ricebirds are aligned in District 12-4A, Division I, in Region 3 with Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, Brazosport, Navasota, Needville and Stafford for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.