FRISCO — El Campo’s Rueben Owens had no idea how many rushing yards he had against Brazosport until the game was over.
But Owens knew the Ricebirds needed the yards to get the win.
“I feel like when your team really needs you, you should step up and do what you can do,” Owens said. “You have to believe you can do it and do it.”
Owens, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior, carried 20 times for a season-high 342 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Ricebirds to a 69-47 win on Oct. 15.
Owens’ performance led to his selection as the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
Owens was recently named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, and he added another honor Saturday night.
Owens was announced as the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year at the Built Ford Tough banquet at the Ford Center.
“I feel like it’s a big award to get as a junior,” Owens said. “I had a chance to meet up with the other winners. We accomplished something big this season and we got a chance to go at it and get our award.”
Owens rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns this season as El Campo advanced to the regional semifinals.
“I feel like it was a good year,” Owens said. “Next year, I’m going to try and do better. I want to do better every year and I’ve done that so far.”
The awards received by Owens come as no surprise to El Campo Coach Chad Worrell.
“He’s just a good young man,” Worrell said. “He’s humble, he’s well-mannered. He’s not just a good football player, he’s a good kid and you can’t see that on the tape. On the football field, his explosiveness. His ability to accelerate for the first 5-6 yards with the football in his hands is just unbelievable.”
Owens is one of the country’s most highly-recruited running backs. He plans to participate in track and field and play 7-on-7 for the Ricebirds, and is likely to make his decision on what school to attend in June.
“Recruiting is real crazy,” Owens said. “I enjoy it. You have to go through it. It’s the process. You have to go through to see where you want to go. You have to enjoy it. It’s a thing you need to enjoy.”
Shiner St. Paul’s Zak Johnson was unable to attend the banquet because the school was holding its prom Saturday night.
Johnson, a 6-0, 193-pound senior, won the Built Ford Tough award in the private school category for his performance in the Cardinals’ 59-36 season-opening win over Yorktown.
Johnson carried 22 times for 380 yards and seven touchdowns, while also running for five two-point conversions and kicking an extra point.
“It’s really a staple of being a tailback at Shiner St. Paul,” said Johnson, who became the fourth player from the school to win the Ford Tough award. “I think it’s really cool because our tailbacks are a big part. I think it’s really cool to not only be the tailback, but to be the Ford Tough winner.”
St. Paul Coach Jake Wachsmuth has coached Johnson for four seasons, but was amazed by his performance against Yorktown.
“That first game was something else,” Wachsmuth said. “I thought afterwards that he might have had some yards, but I didn’t realize it was that much. Of course, he kind of does it all for us (Johnson had nine tackles against Yorktown). He was definitely a leader for us. It was kind of a sign of things to come as far as how he was going to play.”
Johnson wrapped the season by rushing for 2,242 yards and 40 touchdowns, while leading the Cardinals to their fourth straight TAPPS Division IV state championship.
“I started in every game here,” Johnson said, “I got to play in every game. I never got injured. We won every playoff game and won state every year, so I couldn’t ask for more.”
Johnson is playing basketball and will play baseball and participate in track and field for the Cardinals. He hopes to play baseball at either Blinn College or Temple College next season.
