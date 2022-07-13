El Campo's Rueben Owens has been named the top high school running back in the nation by MaxPreps.
MaxPreps announced its top 10 running backs for the 2022 season Wednesday.
The 5-foot-11, 190 pound Owens was selected the 2021 MaxPreps Junior of the Year after rushing for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Owens had over 3,200 total yards and scored 49 touchdowns, while leading the Ricebirds to the Class 4A, Division I regional semifinals and an 11-2 record.
He was named the Offensive Player of the Year on the Advocate's all-area team.
Owens, who has committed to Louisville, enters his senior season having rushed for 5,308 yards and 76 touchdowns.
Owens was the only running back from Texas to make the top 10.
