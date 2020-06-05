EL CAMPO – Rueben Owens doesn’t have a driver’s license.
Owens has a learner’s permit, but hasn’t been able to get a license with the Department of Public Safety office closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owens may not be able to drive around, but he has no shortage of college coaches who would be more than willing to assist him in finding their campus.
Owens heads into his sophomore season at El Campo with 17 Division-I offers.
“I don’t think about it,” Owens said. “I just keep grinding and don’t think about the offers. It’s like crazy and all. I just keep playing and keep grinding.”
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Owens has offers from a number of Big 12 and SEC schools, and he’s likely to receive more after being ranked as the nation’s top running back in the class of 2023 by College Football Today.
“That’s unbelievable,” Owens said. “There are a lot of good running backs out there.”
El Campo’s @RicebirdsFB Rueben Owens @ii_rueben ranked best running back in Class of 2023. pic.twitter.com/gluPQDjFXh— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 5, 2020
El Campo coach Wayne Condra isn’t surprised to see Owens drawing so much attention.
“He’s got such great vision,” Condra said. “He can see that hole, and his ability to make cuts at full speed is one of the things that set him apart. He’s able to make that cut and be at full speed in a step, and it makes him dangerous to be able to break those big plays at any time.”
Owens made varsity as a freshman this fall and rushed for 700 yards and three touchdowns despite sharing carries with Charles Shorter, who will be a senior, and Johntre Davis, who will be a junior.
“We all run the ball,” Owens said. “We all look out for each other when we’re running the ball. It was fun. I know when I do get the ball to do the best I can. My time will come my junior and senior year.”
Owens also played safety and suffered what was believed to be a concussion in the Ricebirds’ Class 4A, Division I bi-district win over Fredericksburg.
The injury kept him out of El Campo’s area win over Beeville and its regional loss to Liberty Hill.
“I got hurt playing safety,” he said. “A guy blocked me, pushed me down and fell on top of me. I hit my head when I fell.”
Owens has kept in shape this summer by working out on his own, training at the Athletic Performance Lab in Katy, and playing pickup 7on7 games with his teammates.
“My trainer (Kerry Bennett) and I work more on technique,” Owens said. “He said I’m already talented. There’s just stuff I need to learn to do. Like no more oversteps. I need to learn to take smaller steps.”
Owens is ready to begin summer strength and conditioning drills Monday, and hopes the season gets started on time.
“I want to be going hard,” he said. “I want to be like a dog. I don’t want to let one person tackle me. I want more people to have to be on top of me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.