EL CAMPO — Rueben Owens wasn’t worried when El Campo’s District 12-4A, Division I game against Brazosport turned into an offensive shootout.
Owens is convinced the No. 3 Ricebirds have enough offense to keep up with any opponent.
“I feel like we can score,” Owens said. “I know we have the ability to score every time so there’s no pressure about it.”
Owens rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns to lead El Campo to a 69-47 win Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
“You’re just so lucky to be able to coach someone like him,” said El Campo’s first-year head coach Chad Worrell. “He’s got a talent that comes around once in a lifetime really. I’ve been fortunate to coach several really good players and really good running backs especially, and he’s a special talent and he’s a good kid on top of that. He wants to be a good leader and he wants to lead by example.”
Owens carried 20 times and scored on runs of 20, 43, 6 and 32 yards in the first half. He added a 92-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Owens’ performance helped El Campo improve to 2-0 in district, and led to his selection as the Class 4A Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week.
“I know Rueben would tell you it’s a team award,” Worrell said. “Those linemen and backs he plays with are blocking. He’s very talented and all he needs is a sliver to make a huge play, and sometimes he makes a huge play out of nothing. It is a huge honor for him.”
Owens has rushed for 1,666 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, and is averaging 13.3 yards per carry.
“It feels good to come out and do that knowing the game was close,” Owens said. “It means a lot to win the Ford Tough award. I’ve been wanting to win that. It’s great to finally win it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.