EL CAMPO — Rueben Owens did not know much about the Louisville football program other than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had played there.

But Owens got a glimpse when he played in a 7on7 tournament with some players who had committed to the Cardinals.

“I had played 7on7 the weekend before with some Louisville commits,” Owens said. “I clicked with them and we had great chemistry. When I went up there, I really liked it.”

Owens took his official visit to Louisville over the weekend and announced his commitment to the Atlantic Coast Conference school Monday.

“I was thinking it was going to be like a real country town, kind of like El Campo, a little town,” said Owens, who went to a horse race at Churchill Downs during the visit. “But it’s like a real city. The campus is really nice.”

Owens, who went through strength and conditioning drills with his El Campo teammates Tuesday morning at Ricebird Stadium, felt welcomed by the Louisville players and coaches.

“When I went up there, it was just all the love from the players,” he said. “I liked how they treated you and the coaches, I really bonded with them, and after that I made the decision.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Owens is considered one of the top running back recruits in the nation.

He rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns last season as a junior, while leading the Ricebirds to the Class 4A, Division I semifinals.

Owens had offers from multiple Division I schools. His only official visits were to Louisville and TCU, but he made unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State and other schools.

“It was really difficult,” Owens said of the recruiting process. ”I got a lot of calls. I didn’t really answer the ones I wasn’t interested in.”

Owens originally committed to Texas during his sophomore year, but changed his mind and decided to look at other programs.

“I wanted to go my own way,” he said. “Almost everyone from Texas goes to a Texas school. I was like I’m going to play somewhere different.”

El Campo coach Chad Worrell knows the process has not been easy for Owens or his family.

“I know that it’s weighed on him as he’s gotten through the last six months,” Worrell said. “There’s a lot of stress to go through the recruiting process. Everybody wants to be there and that’s obviously the goal for a lot of our high school athletes, but once they’re there it’s not quite what you think it is. I know it’s a weight off his shoulders to commit so I’m happy for him.”

Owens plans to graduate at mid-term, sign in December, and enroll at Louisville early.

“We got a real type of recruiting class right now,” he said. “The ’23 class. I feel like we have a chance to win a lot of games and probably win an ACC championship and then try to win a national championship. When I committed, I thought now I can just play ball and focus on the season and when it’s time to go off to college I’ll be ready.”