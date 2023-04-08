KATY — El Campo’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon at Legacy Stadium in the regional final thanks to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lumberton.

For much of the first half, it appeared the game would be decided in the final minutes. Lumberton (22-1-3) dominated the possession, but neither side did much in the way of creating chances.

It was El Campo (19-9-1) who created the best chance in the opening minutes, with junior forward Raymond Moreno being on the receiving end of a long ball from the back that put him on goal. Moreno could not get the touch he needed as the ball sailed over the crossbar.

Through 25 minutes, Lumberton had only one clean look in the box, a shot that was saved by senior goalkeeper Rhenner Spenrath.

The Ricebirds were playing Lumberton to a standstill until the final minutes of the first half. With 6:55 left, the Raiders’ Quincy Green recovered the ball 25 yards from goal and fired a shot into the top corner, one that Spenrath could do nothing about. Just like that, it was 1-0 Raiders.

“It was just kind of a cheap shot from outside the box,” El Campo head coach Audie Jackson said of Lumberton’s first goal. “It’s tough to try to get into somebody when you’re doing all of the right things and you’re in the right spot and they just get lucky one time.”

The goal from outside the box meant the Raiders had the momentum going into halftime, and at the start of the second half they capitalized on that momentum. Less than three minutes into the second half, a Lumberton corner kick found the head of Luke Hansen, who directed the ball into the net, bringing the score to 2-0 Lumberton just minutes into the second half.

“That was a setback for us, but it wasn’t like we haven’t been in those types of games before,” Jackson said about the Ricebirds' approach following the second goal. “It’s always tough to get scored on in the first five or last five (minutes) of either half, it hurt a lot and I think it shocked us a little bit.”

Even at two goals down, the Ricebirds did not appear to be out of the game. Playing from behind, El Campo started to be more direct with the ball and more aggressive without it as they looked to get forward.

With 17:12 left in regulation, El Campo’s efforts on the attack bore some fruit; dribbling down the right wing, Moreno cut inside and got fouled inside the box, drawing a penalty kick for El Campo to get back within striking distance. Junior midfielder Diego Gutierrez stepped up to the penalty spot with his team’s playoff hopes in the balance, he fired the ball to the right side of the goal, but it was saved by the Raiders’ Will Scroggins.

The penalty save deflated the Ricebirds, and minutes later, on a counterattack, the Raiders put the game away for good, with senior forward Connor Smith finding the back of the net to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining. In the final 10 minutes, there was little the Ricebirds could do to break down the Raider defense. When the buzzer sounded, the Ricebirds’ season had come to an end.

“It’s disappointing, to say the least. It’s tough to get this far and come up short, especially when you’re a game away from state,” Jackson said of the loss. “But I’m just so proud of these kids. I love them like they’re my own son.”