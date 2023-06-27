Reed Spenrath spent years of his college career searching for his home, playing for four schools in four seasons, but the El Campo native has found a summer baseball home in Victoria.

Spenrath’s collegiate career has taken him from Texas A&M, to Cisco College, to TCU and in his final stop, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to play for the New Mexico Lobos. In his first season in Albuquerque, Spenrath was a regular starter, playing in 50 games and hitting 19 home runs in his junior season.

"The biggest reason I left TCU was because I wanted to play and produce and actually see what I can do," Spenrath said. "Now I 've gotten the chances and I've found the coaching staff and the university that's trusted me in that way and it's awesome to see what I can really do."

While Spenrath spent three years looking for his collegiate home on the diamond, he had already found his summer baseball home in Victoria. 2023 is Spenrath’s second season with the Generals. In 2022 he helped the Generals reach the TCL championship and wants to help them finish the job this time around.

"We fell short of it last year and we're just thinking about it all year long," Spenrath said. "Coming back here I knew we were going to get a great team together and we have a good coaching staff and I know we have what it takes to make it there."

Spenrath came to Victoria this season off the most successful season of his collegiate career and has been able to keep the momentum going in the early part of the season for the Generals. In the first part of the season Spenrath has been a fixture in the middle of the order, and currently shares the team lead in RBI's with 14 after a 5 RBI game Tuesday against the Seguin River Monsters.

For Spenrath, part of the appeal of the Generals is that it feels like home for him in Victoria. Spenrath grew up in El Campo and is very familiar with the area. However, now playing in New Mexico, playing in familiar territory with his family in the stands is uncommon during the NCAA baseball season. In the summer, being close to home and affording his family the opportunity to be in the stands is a big reason he likes playing for the Generals.

"100%, that was a big reason I came back here this year," Spenrath said about playing for the Generals because of their proximity to home. "This year being in New Mexico it was really hart for my family to come see me and this place just feels like home, a lot of the fans know me from last year, and it just feels like family here."

Generals slug through the River Monsters

The Generals were firing on all cylinders in a 12-0 victory over the River Monsters Tuesday night.

On the mound UT-Arlington pitcher Jack Hagan took the ball and never gave it up, shutting down the River Monsters (6-16) to the tune of a complete game two hit shutout.

At the plate the Generals (13-10) got going early with two runs in the first inning. The Generals offense was held at bay through the middle of the game, but a five run seventh inning, punctuated by a three run triple from Spenrath, goof for three of his five RBI's, to put the Generals up 8-0 and put the game firmly out of reach.