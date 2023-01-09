SAN ANTONIO — Chad Worrell coached Rueben Owens for two years at El Campo.
Worrell got his first chance to coach against Owens in preparation for the All-American Bowl.
Owens played running back for the West team, and Worrell was coaching the linebackers, so they were on opposite sides of the ball in practice.
“It was great,” Worrell said. “I was on the defensive side, so we went against each other all week. It was fun. He had a great week of practice. He really shined. I’m glad to see him get out of this game healthy and ready to go.”
Owens carried seven times for 26 yards and had three returns for 49 yards, including a 25-yard kickoff return, in the West’s 55-17 loss to the East on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome.
“It was really competitive,” said Owens, who has signed with Texas A&M. “It showed me that there’s other great talent out here. We all competed against each other. It was a fun week.”
Owens was hoping for more opportunities to carry the ball, but alternated series with other running backs.
“I wanted to show my ability to run the ball against better defenders,” Owens said. “In my series, we were throwing the ball so I didn’t really get to carry the ball that much.”
But Owens was able to get a glimpse of what to expect next season at Texas A&M.
“When you play against this level of players and you get to the next level you only can make certain cuts and they all have to be up the field,” he said. “It’s exactly the same level of competition I’ll see next year.”
Worrell was also thankful for the opportunity to work with coaches from different schools.
“I learned quite a bit,” he said. “Just being around the other coaches so much each day. You learn things from practice schedules and their philosophies. Also, we shared some common problems we have.
"No matter if you’re at El Campo or you’re at St. John Bosco in California, we face some of the same problems. Just being able to share that with them and look toward solutions and learning as much as we can from them. It was a great opportunity.”
Owens enrolled in Texas A&M last week and is ready to begin his college career.
“It was a long ride,” he said. “Now, it’s time to go play college ball.”
NOTES: Shiner’s Dalton Brooks was also a member of the West squad, but was unable to play in the game.
Brooks, who has signed with Texas A&M, was actually credited with two carries before the stats were corrected.
"I got to see what I'm going to be going against and the speed I'm going against," Brooks said. "It's great."
East quarterback Dante Moore completed 14 of 19 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns and was selected as the game’s MVP.
Moore attended Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit and will attend UCLA.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21