Louisville lost its head coach on Monday and on Wednesday lost the commitment of a five-star recruit.
Scott Satterfield is leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati.
El Campo's Rueben Owens, one of the Cardinals' top recruits, said in a Twitter post he was decommitting from the school.
Owens posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he has committed to Texas A&M.
"This is bittersweet for me due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said in his decommitment tweet. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville."
El Campo head coach Chad Worrell confirmed that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was in El Campo on Tuesday.
Owens had also recently drawn interest from Ohio State.
"This has been a journey but it is MY journey," Owens said on his Instagram post. "God has Blessed me with a gift and I am Thankful. Nobody truly knows what this process is like unless you have been through it. This is a business as we all can see."
Owens ended his Instagram post with "GIG EM."
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Owens was named the top senior running back in the nation by MaxPreps shortly after he committed to Louisville in June.
Owens carried 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2022 season. He also had nine receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown, and scored 27 touchdowns overall.
El Campo won the District 12-4A, Division I championship and advanced to the area round of the playoffs before finishing with a 9-3 record.
Owens was recently named one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football award.
Early signing day for college football is Dec. 21
In other recruiting news, Bay City receiver Brice Turner announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday.
Turner, who won the Class 4A 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state meet, also hopes to run track for the Cornhuskers.