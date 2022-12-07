Louisville lost its head coach on Monday and on Wednesday lost the commitment of a highly-sought recruit.
Scott Satterfield is leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati.
El Campo's Rueben Owens, one of the Cardinals' top recruits, said in a Twitter post he is decommitting from the school.
"This is bittersweet for me due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said in his tweet. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville."
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Owens was named the top senior running back in the nation by MaxPreps shortly after he committed to Louisville in June.
Owens carried 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2022 season. He also had nine receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown, and scored 27 touchdowns overall.
El Campo won the District 12-4A, Division I championship and advanced to the area round of the playoffs before finishing with a 9-3 record.
Owens was recently named one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football award.
El Campo's @ii_rueben https://t.co/ReKnEylgXG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 7, 2022
Early signing day for college football is Dec. 21
In other recruiting news, Bay City receiver Brice Turner announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday.
Turner, who won the Class 4A 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state meet, also hopes to run track for the Cornhuskers.
Bay City’s @BriceTurner9 https://t.co/IKREhpOXjC— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 6, 2022