ST. GEORGE, Utah — Hope Williams won her third straight Western Athletic Conference championship in the 100-yard breaststroke and set a Northern Arizona University record in the process.
Williams, a senior from El Campo, won the event Friday night in a time of 1 minute, 1.14 seconds.
Williams dropped .47 seconds from her preliminary time.
Williams also set a pool record for the Human Performance Center at Dixie State.
Williams set the previous NAU record, during the 2019 WAC Championships with a time 1:01.16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.