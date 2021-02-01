EL CAMPO — Chad Worrell turned 49 Monday and he spent his birthday in his first official day as the athletic director and head football coach at El Campo.
Worrell was named to the position at Jan. 26 night’s board of trustees meeting, and has been at the school in an observation role since Thursday.
Worrell replaced Wayne Condra, who announced his retirement after six seasons as athletic director and head football coach in December.
“It’s been a whirlwind since last Tuesday night,” Worrell said. “We’ll be taking a look at the entire program, girls and boys, and make sure we keep kids first. That’s the way I look at it, and with the football program, we’ll do what’s best for the kids and see where it takes us.”
Worrell had great success in his seven years as the head football coach at Brock, compiling a 91-12 record that included a state championship in 2015.
“It’s the tradition that El Campo has and the fact that they’ve been winning,” Worrell said of his interest in the El Campo position. “It’s not a rebuilding job. Coach Condra and his staff have done a great job, and then coach (Bob) Gillis being here and the longevity of the same group of coaches. Talking to coaches in the area about how much community support they had and how much pride they have and the school is kind of the center of that.”
Worrell is the first El Campo head coach to come from outside the district since Gillis was hired in 1992.
But Worrell doesn’t plan to make drastic changes with a number of starters returning, including first-team all-area selections, Kerry North on the offensive line, Rueben Owens at running back, Johntre Davis at fullback, and Clarence Farrow on the defensive line.
“When you look at the film, there are a lot of similarities on the offensive side of the ball,” Worrell said. “We’re going to make sure we take advantage of our personnel, which right now is everybody on the field. It’s not so much what you’re running, as who you get the ball to.”
El Campo won the District 12-4A, Division I championship last season before losing to Kilgore in the area round and finishing with a 9-2 record.
Worrell believes the formula that brought success to Brock will do the same for the Ricebirds.
“You have to have a little luck whether it be injuries or the ball bouncing right or a penalty here or there,” he said. “You’ve got to have some breaks along the way. But you also have to have the kids in the mind set of a game never being too big for them. In my opinion, you do that in spring, the summer and practice. By putting pressure on them in practice that’s greater than the pressure will ever be in a game.”
